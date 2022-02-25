Who Are the Best Employers in British Columbia?

British Columbia is often called the best part of Canada, offering the chance to enjoy endless beaches, dense and lush forests, thriving cities, and snow-covered mountain ranges all in one location. If you're moving here, you may think you're already lucky enough and that nothing else matters: but the job market is something to consider seriously.

These are the top employers in this province, and why people choose British Columbia.

Why British Columbia?

British Columbia may be an expensive place to live, with the homes for sale in Vancouver, ranked the priciest in the nation, but it's worth it when you consider how good the pay is. Almost double the national average: the hourly wage average for full-time employees is $29.34. This is a great amount of money for most people, especially since it's a couple of dollars above the national average. This ensures your paychecks stretch further, and you can put your money back into the things you want to do.

British Columbia can feel like one massive vacation province and offers the chance to take in endless views and experiences year-round: but we still have to work to survive. These jobs are the best in the province.

Telephone Claims Adjusters

The most reliable and easiest role in British Columbia is working as a telephone claims adjuster. This is remote work, but companies generally want to hire workers from the same city or province so that they can call you in for company-wide meetings if need be. This role pays around $50,000 a year when you start but can go up to $80,000 depending on how long you're in the position. Experience drives up value, so if you've done similar work, let the company know when they're hiring you.

Administrative Assistants

If you have an excellent track record of meeting deadlines and are incredibly detail-oriented, it's a good idea to go for an administrative assistant role. You'll have to be able to quickly communicate with anyone you talk to, as well as be convincing when trying to do work for your client. This type of role offers both in-person and telecommuting all over the province, so which you get depends mostly on your taste.

Inside Sales Representatives

Sales will always be the most reliable type of job available. If you're convincing, charming, and quick on your feet: you'll make an awesome sales representative. There's a large range for this position, but the best idea is to go for a specific company based on something you already know a lot about. This will allow you to quickly jump into the role without training yourself into selling a product you have no interest in. In addition, many are commission-based, so the better you sell: the better you get paid.

Everyone Deserves a Slice of Paradise

Whether you're enjoying Victoria's beautiful views or having an amazing time in Vancouver, every inch of British Columbia is built to thrill. So enjoy the massive well-paying job market, and try some jobs that you wouldn't otherwise!