7 Best YouTube Video Editor Tools to Make Killer YouTube Videos

YouTube is a crowded space today, and unless your content is above the ordinary, it will get lost in the sea of content. As a content creator, you need to plan your script to ensure that it conveys the intended message. The filming and your choice of the YouTube video editor tools are just as important in the video editing process.

Most seasoned content creators will agree that editing is the most crucial element of post production. Unless you are armed with the right set of tools, it will be a Herculean task to do justice to video editing. The choice of video editing tools will be dictated by the kind of projects that you are working on, the platform of the editing device, and your editing budget. Your editing proficiency will also have a role to play.

There are millions of video editing tools making it difficult for you to make a decision. We aim to simplify matters for you by presenting a well-curated list of the top seven tools that you can use for video editing purposes.

iMovie

This is a tool that allows you to create Hollywood-style video trailers in 4K resolution. It is extremely simple to use and comes with an extended library of animated titles and credits, The interface is clean and welcoming and you can promptly create videos from your iPhone and iPad.

The ten video filters of this tool ensure that you can come up with high-quality video content even when you cannot afford to devote a lot of time to it. iMovie has advanced social sharing features, and your edited videos can be posted on the platform of your choice. The best thing about iMovie is that it is available for free and comes in-built on all Apple devices.

Final Cut Pro X

If you want features that are more advanced than those offered by iMovie, then you should install Final Cut Pro X on your Apple device. The tool has 4K HDR supports, and its stunning aesthetics allow 360-degree editing. There are several motion-graphic templates for you to choose from.

Final Cut Pro X comes with an innovative magnetic timeline, advanced functionalities, and editing features. The USP of this tool is the improved readability observed in the edited videos when shared over YouTube. Final Cut Pro X allows you to directly upload your edited videos on YouTube without having to save them on your device. The tool has a 30-day free trial, and you can obtain the license at a one-time payment of $299.

Filmora 9

Filmora 9 is compatible with the Filmstocks effect store and supports more than 50 formats. It has an intuitive interface, supports 4K editing support, and you can use it on Windows and Mac devices. Noise removal, reverse mode editing, frame preview, color tuning, and other basic editing can be completed in minutes.

While FIlmora 9 does not allow you to track moving objects, it does provide advanced features such as PIP, green screen, split-screen, and scene detection. You can also experiment with the 3D lut, audio separation, tilt-shift, and other advanced features of this tool. It is highly accessible to beginners, and you can create studio-quality videos even with the free version of this tool.

DaVinci Resolve

If you are looking for a pro-level video editing tool that is compatible with multiple operating systems such as Mac, Linux, and Windows, then DaVinci Resolve is an ideal choice. The tool has four editing modules that lets you adjust the color composting, grading, audio production, and color correction to the minutest details. As this tool comes with high-end graphics, we recommend this on a PC with sufficient memory and space.

DaVinci Resolve is integrated with Fusion and gives you 2D and 3D workplaces where you can create particle effects, add keying and rotoscoping. The tool also lets you perform stabilization, add text animations, track the color correction and do a lot more. Unlike most other video editing tools, the videos made with this app will not have any watermark.

InVideo

With InVideo, you can seamlessly create advanced videos in a short time. Here, you can select the template of the video, add your clips or images, and then select the background. InVideo has a library of more than 3000 video templates and thousands of images, video clips, and royalty-free music.

Thus, if you run out of media to upload, you can always pick from the library. The level of customization permitted by InVideo is unmatched in the industry. The videos made with the free version of this tool come with a watermark and

Lightworks 14

If you want to create videos that will let you stand apart from the crowd, then Lightworks is a perfect choice. It is one of the few tools to allow lo-res proxy workflows for 4K. Lightworks was used to edit popular Hollywood movies such as The King’s Speech, Hug, The Wolf of Wall Street, etc.

Lightworks 14 supports broad file formats such as variable frame rate media. For professional video editing, you can grade your sequence systematically and leverage the 32-bit GPU precision and histogram features of this tool. There is a free version of this tool. However, if your video editing budget permits you to spend $19.99 per month, you can go for the Pro version and unlock the advanced features.

CyberLink PowerDirector 16

CyberLink PowerDirector 16 has some of the most robust stabilization and supports 360-degree video stabilization. Object tracking, tilting, video collage designing, and creative video blending are some of the advanced features offered by this tool. With the MultiCam designer option, you can switch between the video footage shot from different cameras.

The auto-match profiling identifies the best video profile for your film and simplifies the process of video editing. CyberLink PowerDirector 16 is easy on the eyes and provides one-touch color correction. The basic version of this tool comes at a monthly payment of $69.99. While this may seem expensive at first sight, the advanced feature of the tool ensures that you get value for your money. The intelligent color grading and color match features of this tool allow you to create professional-quality videos even when you do not have prior experience in video editing.

All the above tools have their unique features and are equipped to be helpful companions in your video-making journey. We recommend that you spend time evaluating the features of the different tools to identify the one that is best suited for your needs. Once you select a tool, try to stick to using it for all your videos. That way, you will spend more time on the tool and learn its finer nuances that will improve the quality of your edited videos.