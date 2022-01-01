Consider These States if You Don’t Like Cold Winters

Winter is most commonly associated with cold weather which is why people try to escape it by moving to warmer states. There are many states in the United States that have a milder climate year-round.

Florida and Texas are among the states with a milder winter, but California, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico are also worth considering for people who wish to escape a cold winter.

The following list of states includes those that are highly recommended.

Arkansas

Arkansans are very proud of their state that's why it's great to live there. Most people who are looking to live in this great state should start by looking at the Little Rock houses for sale. It’s the most popular city in the state. It has a rich history, beautiful landscapes and diverse culture.

Arkansas is known for its natural beauty, friendly people, and wide open spaces. It also has a long history with some of the most fascinating stories of bravery and tragedy in American history.

The best thing that you can do when you start living in Arkansas is to get out and explore all the areas around your new home. There are so many things to do - from visiting historical sites like Little Rock Central High School or Fort Smith National Historic Site to going hiking in Ouachita National Forest or fishing on the Buffalo River. The state offers memberships for seniors at museums and parks as well as discounts for veterans at campsites across the state

Florida

Florida is a state with much to offer, including beautiful beaches and warm weather. While it might not be the most popular destination, it has a lot to offer for people who love warm weather year-round.

Florida is a great state to live in for those who love warm weather. The average high in the state is 82 degrees Fahrenheit. The average low in Florida is 71 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning that during the winter, you can enjoy outdoor activities like swimming or golfing while staying cool indoors.

Winter in Florida has some mild days with highs reaching 75 degrees Fahrenheit and lows reaching 63 degrees Fahrenheit. It's also worth noting that Florida doesn't experience as much snow as other parts of the US do - only about four inches every year!

Texas

Texas is not a state that receives much attention, and it has been ranked inside the top 5 continuously of the top states in the US. If you happen to live in Texas, then you have a lot to be thankful for.

Approximately 27 million people live in Texas and they call it the “Live Music Capital of the World”. The state has also been ranked as one of the best places to raise kids due to its warm weather.

Texas is one of the best states for those who love warm weather. If you want a low cost of living, and are planning on moving out of your current state, then Texas may be a good choice for you!

Georgia

Georgia is a great state to call home. The weather and natural beauty are only the beginning for the many attractions this state has to offer. Georgia is also one of the safest states in the country, with no violent crimes per capita in 2017.

The following are some of the reasons why Georgia is a great place to live: