El Almería va a por los 24 puntos

viernes 16 de abril de 2021 , 08:39h

Almería resumed training on a rainy day after having Wednesday off, however the players did not mind getting soaked while preparing next home game against chart-toppers Espanyol. Despite the heavy rain, the Rojiblancos were training hard ready to take up the most difficult challenge in the championship yet: adding the 24 remaining points at stake to finish with 84 by the end of the tournament. If they manage to collect all those points, they could earn automatic promotion to Primera Division. Some clubs have moved into the Spanish top flight with the same number of points over the last six seasons, but then again, the top two-finishing sides never picked up as many points as Espanyol (70) and Mallorca (68) have at this point in the league. For instance, SD Huesca made it to the top tier with 70 points while Cádiz CF did so with 69 last season.



The Rojiblancos have decided to take every game as it comes with their feet firmly on the ground to move forward. It is also possible to gain promotion to Primera through the play-offs and everyone in the squad is keenly aware of it. Current leaders Espanyol de Barcelona will be setting off for the South Coast in order to take on UD Almeria at the ‘Mediterraneo’. Monday’s fixture will be televised live on free-to-air TV channel Gol (kick-off 9 p.m. Spain Time). In the event of a victory, Almeria will wave goodbye to their winless streak with a boost of confidence and motivation towards the end of the campaign.



For this all-important league appointment, there are no injured players but Corpas will be the only player to miss out as he was sent off in Zaragoza. Ivanildo and Morlanes could feature at the Juegos Mediterraneos after serving their respective game suspensions. Guilherme Schettine did not join training this Thursday as a precaution due to some muscular discomfort. Youngster Ramazani, who played for Almeria ‘B’ on Wednesday, performed a low-intensity training sesh.



Almería will be back in the building this Friday and Sunday for behind closed doors training sessions, while the Juegos Mediterraneos Stadium main pitch will be swapped for the Anexo training base on Saturday.