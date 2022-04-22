Factors to Consider When Buying Land in Kenya

Land is the most valuable real estate asset. Properties, among other real estate considerations, can't be developed without land. It can't be manufactured, and with the growing population and demand, buying a piece of land is a smart real estate move. But how do you go about buying land? Where and how can you find land for sale in Kenya, and is the process complicated?

Finding land for sale, especially in the modern digital arena, is not overwhelming. With resources like Hauzisha, you can find land at competitive rates from the comfort of your home or office. Check out the Joska plots for sale, for example. You'll learn a lot, helping you navigate the real estate landscape. Apart from the land, you'll learn the buying process, from searches to establish ownership, negotiations and payments, expenses like stamp duty, closing, and land transfer. Do you feel ready? Here is a look at the factors to consider when buying land in Kenya, ensuring you make a sound investment.

Land valuation

What are the current prices? Don't just consider the going rates. Research the past and going rates and factor in the fluctuations to make informed projections. You can even hire professional land valuers for a more comprehensive look at the costs. Such valuations ensure that you don't fall prey to crafty sellers who take advantage of unsuspecting buyers. Brokers and land sellers can exploit you, but with effective valuation, you'll have a reliable estimate to help you negotiate a fair price. Your budget I a significant consideration, and with an informed valuation, you'll ensure that you invest in land worth every penny spent.

Zoning

Land zoning dictates its designated use. The standard zoning classifications include residential, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land. You can't buy land in an agricultural designated area, subdivide it, and sell or develop residential properties. It would be best if you also considered additional regulations, apart from the state zoning restrictions. For instance, plots in certain areas are also subjected to specific rules. For example, in a set area, you can only develop residential property like single/multi-family units. They must also conform to set height and proximity to neighboring properties. Considering such elements ensures that you buy land in Kenya in line with your plans.

Amenities

Location; you've heard it in every real estate corner. Its importance can't be emphasized enough since it can't be changed. Once you buy land in a certain area, it'll forever remain in that place. As such, you need to pay extra attention to the location, which primarily focuses on the amenities. This included proximity to medical institutions, schools, shopping centers, financial institutions, communication and transport networks, and water and electricity connections, to mention a few.

You'll be frustrated if you buy land in a remote area that is hardly accessible, whether for commercial undertakings or building your home. Location and access to amenities are integral factors, vivid even considering those multiple plots for sale adverts you've come across. They all emphasize how prime a certain location is, making the land more valuable. Location determines the land's potential even in the near future. With well-developed or developing infrastructure such as road network, electricity, and water supply, you know that the land can be ideal to set up a home or certain commercial undertakings.

The land buying process in Kenya is not lengthy and painful. Within a few steps and a reasonable period, you can find land for sale, visit the location, negotiate, and close the deal. The bottom line is considering your budget and goals and employing due diligence to ensure you don't fall for scams, such as buying land with pending legal cases or financial issues like collateral in a loan arrangement.