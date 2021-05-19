Reasons Why You Choose Urikar AT1 Massage Gun

With Father’s Day coming up next month, you’ve either planned ahead and already have a gift for your dad or you’re still looking for a gift your dad will love ? If you have no clue about the gift and do not wanna take time to sort through what seems like millions of items, we’re here to help with a dad-worthy gift you can surprise your loved father - a smart AI-powered massage gun Urikar AT1.

Urikar AT1 vs Traditional Massgers

Massage guns, also known as percussive guns or percussion massagers, can help relieve soreness and tension through oscillating, rapid bursts of pressure on muscle tissue, which produces deeper massage-like benefits instead of stimulating the skin’s surface through vibrations.

Powered by an industrial-grade proprietary brushless motor that uses QuietPower 2.0 Technology, Urikar AT1 delivers up to 65lbs of no-stall force, 16mm amplitude, and speeds of up to 3600 percussions per minute, which is 80% deeper into the muscle than traditional massagers. The effect of this is that, it can effectively increase blood flow, relax tense muscles, and reduce the risk of injury.

Beyond the amplitude, power voltage, pulses per minute, where massage guns beat out traditional massager is its intelligent features. AT1 comes with AI powered chip mode and infrared body sensing. It will automatically recognize the massage heads you inserted and show you the corresponding massage area, massage speed, duration and etc, on the LCD screen, so whether you’ve used this kind of product before or not, you can get started in a very short time. All you need to do is turn on the device and select a massage head, everything is so simple.

Also, thanks to 6 differently shaped silicone massage head-pieces, AT1 can hyper-target specific problem areas, which is similar to how someone's hand could find and push against a tight spot in a deep tissue massage that are much more difficult to target with a traditional massager.

Urikar AT1 VS Competitors

Another key feature make AT1 stand out is the noise level. A loud device may not just be irritating, it can be counterproductive. Using the grephene coating, AT1 can greatly reduce the coefficient of friction and provide impressively high performance while producing minimal noise. It has reduced the overall for more than 30% than competitors.

Also, AT1 is small and lightweight, weigning only 1.2kg, you can put it into your bag and take it anywhere, sooth your muscle pains and soreness anytime.

This massage gun is suitable for everyone, whether you’re an athlete constantly dealing with muscle pains and soreness or a regular person struggling with “text neck”, or you want to relieve your own tension at home, it is definitely your best choice.

The ease of use, flexibility and simplicity of changing intensity and descriptive massage heads make AT1 a 5-star product in every way.

Now, this amazing father’s day gift will arrive at Amazon Europe at the early of June, but if you cannot wait to try out the percussive therapy, just take a look at other models, Urikar has launched two more muscle massage guns Urikar Pro 2 and Urikar Pro 3 earlier this year, or you can directly visit the official website to learn more.